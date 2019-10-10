Wizz Air, Oman Air and Egyptair register for Routes Africa

Senior network planners will discuss new route opportunities at the longest-standing and most established route development forum dedicated to the African region.

Taking place 8-10 December, Routes Africa 2019 will provide a platform for senior airline decision makers to negotiate new and existing air services to the African continent. IATA has projected that the African continent will become one of the fastest-growing aviation regions within the next 20 years. Carriers that will be looking to access this growing market, by exploring new route opportunities at the event, include Wizz Air, Oman Air and Qatar Airways.

Qatar Airways’ VP of fleet planning and strategy will be discussing the performance of existing and viability of new services at the event. The world’s fastest-growing airline and the national carrier of the State of Qatar has added a number of African destinations to its network this year, including Somalia and Rabat. Routes Africa presents an ideal opportunity for the region’s airports and destinations to present their business case to Qatar Airways.

Operating services to 55 countries last year, Egyptair is amongst the carriers that have recently registered for the event. As the flag carrier airline of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Egyptair has more than 555 weekly flights departing from Cairo and many other Egyptian cities to many international & domestic destinations in Africa, Asia, Europe, and North America.

Senior network planners from twenty airlines have already confirmed their attendance. With over 20 available meeting slots, Routes Africa provides the most convenient and efficient platform for the region’s airports and destinations to increase their connectivity.

Last year, Routes Africa attracted over 250 delegates from more than 40 countries, with 95% of delegates saying that they would recommend the event to a colleague. Register your place for the 2019 edition of Routes Africa today and join the region’s leading airlines, airports and aviation stakeholders in Mombasa this December.