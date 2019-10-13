Norwegian makes transatlantic frequency changes

Low-cost long-haul carrier Norwegian is to boost frequencies to some of its US destinations from London next summer, but will reduce service to Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro, Miami and Orlando.

Norwegian has confirmed plans to increase frequencies on routes from London Gatwick to San Francisco, Austin, Denver and Tampa from summer 2020 in response to “strong demand”.

The San Francisco route will become daily from 29 March 2020, up from five-weekly, while an additional weekly frequency is being added to its Austin route, taking it to four times per week.

In addition Denver is becoming four-weekly, up from three-weekly, and Tampa is becoming three-weekly, up from two flights per week.

The Scandinavian carrier said it would offer an additional 75,000 extra seats on these four routes during the summer 2020 schedule.

However, Norwegian is reducing frequencies on four other transatlantic routes from London Gatwick. Buenos Aires will become a five-weekly service, Miami a six-weekly service, Gatwick to Orlando a five weekly service and Gatwick to Rio De Janeiro a three weekly service.

“In line with our business strategy of moving from growth to profitability we are ensuring that we concentrate on key routes across our network where we see strong demand,” said Matthew Wood, SVP commercial at Norwegian.

The low-cost long-haul airline is also making changes to its transatlantic routes from Barcelona El Prat. From 28 October 2019, its New York Newark route will switch to John F. Kennedy International.

Norwegian launched flights between Barcelona and Newark in June 2017 and said it has transported more than 900,000 passengers from the Spanish city to the US since then.

During the winter 2019/20 season, the route between Barcelona and JFK will operate five times per week on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

In total, the carrier will offer 13 routes from El Prat this winter. These include Oslo, Bergen and Stavanger in Norway; Stockholm and Gothenburg in Sweden; Copenhagen in Denmark; Helsinki in Finland; and Reykjavik in Iceland.

It will also fly to London Gatwick, Tel Aviv New York JFK, Los Angeles and San Francisco.