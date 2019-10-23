Airline CEOs to share exclusive insight at Routes Africa

Sebastian Mikosz, CEO of Kenya Airways and Allan Kilavuka, Chief Executive of Jambojet, join the growing line up of speakers at the event

Taking place on 8-10 December, Routes Africa will bring together top-level speakers from across the sphere of aviation to discuss the factors driving change, presenting challenges and offering opportunities in the African aviation market.

Commanding an 18.8 percent and 16.5 percent domestic capacity share respectively, Kenya Airways and its low-cost subsidiary Jambojet have been pivotal in driving the domestic market growth Kenya has experienced over the past three years. Sebastian Mikosz, Chief Executive Officer of Kenya Airways will give an overview of the airline’s future growth strategy, as the airline strives to increase profits by 2022. As the third-largest carrier in Sub-Saharan Africa by passenger traffic, Kenya Airways is poised for growth and is looking to double its fleet by 2024.

Routes Africa delegates will also hear from Allan Kilavuka, Chief Executive of Jambojet, as he takes part in a panel discussion looking at whether the LCC model can be a success in Africa. The panel will explore what the African market requires to benefit from the stimulation and passenger movement that the LCC model can bring to the African market.

Raphael Kuuchi, VP of Africa, IATA, will take part in a high-level round table that will discuss the impact of the Single African Air Transport Market and what needs to be done to make truly open skies a reality. The panel will explore what the future holds for the African aviation market and what the industry needs to thrive.

The Founder and CEO of Astral Aviation and Vice Chairman of TIACA, Sanjeev Gadhia, will be delivering an airline briefing during the conference. Operating one of the most successful airlines in Africa, he is responsible for the overall management, network planning and fleet acquisition for the cargo airline.

Routes Africa will offer an opportunity for the region’s leading airlines, airports and aviation stakeholders to engage in the discussions that will help to set the commercial and political agenda for the African aviation community. Register your place today for the most established route development forum dedicated to enhancing connectivity on the African continent.