US aviation community unites for TakeOff

Industry heavyweights from leading aviation organisations across North America have this week come together in Orlando/Sanford, Florida for the second edition of TakeOff North America, the event dedicated to the development of air services.

TakeOff 2019 welcomes airline CEOs and directors of route planning from some of the largest carriers in the US to meet with over 70 small to medium-sized airports.

The unique platform, organised in partnership with Orlando Sanford International Airport, offers attendees an exclusive opportunity to discuss existing networks and negotiate new air services with senior airline decision makers.

American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, JetBlue, Spirit and a host of other US carriers are taking part. View the attendee list.

David Stroud, Manging Director of ASM, said: “We are proud to continue to establish TakeOff as a forum that serves this unique market and makes a real difference in helping this airport community to realise the opportunities it's trying to create.”

Diane Crews, President and CEO of Orlando Sanford International Airport, added: “We see this forum as an extremely valuable tool for small and medium hub airports like ourselves and we welcome the opportunity to host our fellow partners.”

The two-day event features unrivalled networking opportunities and a high-level conference program offering insight on airline strategy from Andrea Lusso, director, route planning, JetBlue; Thayne Klingler, director, airport affairs, Allegiant; and David Drabinsky, vice president of strategy and revenue, JSX.

Delegates also hear from industry leaders in airport marketing, gain a detailed understanding of the challenges around airport privatisation in the US and learn the necessary skills to further enhance business propositions to key airline targets with a focused ASM training session.

Conference speakers include:

Pierre-Hugues Schmit, Chief Commercial & Operational Officer, VINCI airports

Jeremy Pennington, Commercial Director, Vantage Airport Group

Christina Cole, Senior Business Development Manager, Advance Media New York

Andrea Lusso, Director, Route Planning, JetBlue

Diane Crews, President and CEO, Sanford Airport Authority

David Drabinsky, Vice President of Strategy & Revenue, JSX

Thayne Klingler, Director, Airport Affairs, Allegiant

For more information about TakeOff 2019, please visit the official event website.