Shortlists announced for the Routes Africa 2019 Awards

Ten airports and five tourism authorities have been recognised by the airline network planning community for their outstanding marketing support.

For over a decade, the Routes Africa Awards have been regarded as some of the most prestigious accolades within the route development community. The awards recognise excellence in airport and destination marketing. Following a competitive month of voting, airline executives have voted for the following ten airports and five tourism organisations for their exceptional marketing support.

The shortlists:

Under 4 million

Antananarivo Airport

Entebbe Airport

Khartoum International Airport

Luanda International Airport

Sal International Airport

4-20 Million Passengers

Algiers - Houari Boumedienne Airport

Cairo Airport

Cape Town International Airport

Casablanca Mohammed V Airport

Tunis–Carthage Airport

Destination

Cape Town Air Access

Durban Tourism

Mauritius Ministry of Tourism

Moroccan National Tourist Office

Rwanda Tourism Board

The shortlisted organisations have been contacted and asked to provide a submission, which will then be reviewed by a panel of senior airline executives. The winners will then be announced at the Routes Africa Networking Evening on Monday 9 December in Mombasa, Kenya.