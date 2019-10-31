Shortlists announced for the Routes Africa 2019 Awards

For over a decade, the Routes Africa Awards have been regarded as some of the most prestigious accolades within the route development community. The awards recognise excellence in airport and destination marketing. Following a competitive month of voting, airline executives have voted for the following ten airports and five tourism organisations for their exceptional marketing support.
The shortlists:
Under 4 million
Antananarivo Airport
Entebbe Airport
Khartoum International Airport
Luanda International Airport
Sal International Airport
4-20 Million Passengers
Algiers - Houari Boumedienne Airport
Cairo Airport
Cape Town International Airport
Casablanca Mohammed V Airport
Tunis–Carthage Airport
Destination
Cape Town Air Access
Durban Tourism
Mauritius Ministry of Tourism
Moroccan National Tourist Office
Rwanda Tourism Board
The shortlisted organisations have been contacted and asked to provide a submission, which will then be reviewed by a panel of senior airline executives. The winners will then be announced at the Routes Africa Networking Evening on Monday 9 December in Mombasa, Kenya.