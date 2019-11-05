Jazeera Airways plans 'robust expansion'

With seven new routes and an additional three aircraft arriving in the fourth quarter of 2019, Kuwaiti airline Jazeera Airways is gearing up to further grow its operations.

Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways is set to “robustly expand” over the coming months as it prepares to take delivery of two more Airbus A320neo aircraft.

Thy hybrid carrier has already taken delivery of one A320neo this quarter and the additional two are expected before the end of the year. This will take its fleet to 13 aircraft by the end of the year.

Chairman Marwan Boodai said: “The airline served 29 high-demand destinations in the third quarter and prepared to robustly expand in the coming quarter with seven new destinations, including the milestone expansion to Europe with flights to London Gatwick since 27 October.”

In addition to the Kuwait - London Gatwick route launch – the first new connection between the UK and the Middle Eastern country in 55 years – Jazeera Airways also began service to Osh in Kyrgyzstan on 3 November.

It is also set to launch flights to Kathmandu in Nepal, Karachi in Pakistan, Chittagong in Bangladesh, Al Ain in the UAE, Dammam and Abha in Saudi Arabia.

According to OAG Schedules Analyser, Jazeera Airways offered 918,612 seats during the third quarter of 2019, up 20 percent year-on year. Fourth quarter capacity will be 849,993 seats, up 13.3 percent on the fourth quarter of 2018, while its quarter one 2020 capacity will rise by 25 percent year-on-year to 919,582 seats.

Jazeera Airways' seat capacity by quarter (Q1 2014 - Q1 2020):

“Our expansion is giving customers access to new destinations through direct or short one-stop flights across the Middle East, Europe and Asia,” said chief executive Rohit Ramachandran.

“We’re investing in new cost saving initiatives and continue to target new destinations that serve the growing segments of passengers within our network.”

Speaking to ATW in October, Ramachandran said the airline would come close to doubling its fleet over the next three years. He added that the airline was in early discussions with Airbus regarding the possibility of acquiring A321s.

In the first nine months of 2019, Jazeera Airways said it almost doubled its net profit to KD16.1 million ($52.2m), boosted by a 14 percent rise in passengers to 703,378 in the third quarter. It achieved a load factor of 80.7 percent in the three months to the end of September, a rise of 0.7 percent on the third quarter of 2018.