Routesonline finds out more about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route development successes. We also look at the facts and figures behind three key markets and top unserved routes. Download our latest white paper now.

By David Casey

CPH promo image 3Copenhagen Airport has enjoyed a traffic spike in recent years, but chief executive Thomas Woldbye insists that there is more to come as it seeks to further expand its network and become a connecting hub.

In this white paper Routesonline speaks to Woldbye about Copenhagen’s success at attracting long-haul routes, as well as the airport’s ongoing infrastructure development.

We also look at the facts and figures behind three key markets – Kiev, Delhi and Hong Kong – and hear from Singapore Airlines about why its Copenhagen route has been a mainstay in its network for more than 40 years.

In addition, the white paper finds out about the Danish capital’s joined-up tourism approach, analyses the city’s top unserved markets, and profiles the airport’s route development team.

Download 'CPH: A masterclass in route development' 

