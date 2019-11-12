Norwegian adds 16 Scandinavian routes but cuts Madrid - New York

Norwegian is launching 16 new direct routes from Scandinavia from spring 2020, seven of which are from Oslo, Trondheim, Stavanger and Routes Europe 2020 host Bergen. However, the carrier is dropping Madrid to New York from its schedule next summer.

Low-cost carrier Norwegian has unveiled plans to open 16 new routes from Scandinavia, as well as increasing the frequency on a number of routes from Norway.

The airline is adding four services from Oslo in early April 2020 to Kaunas, Wroclaw, Poznan and Düsseldorf. Flights to Düsseldorf will be four times per week, with the rest of the new routes operating three-weekly.

A twice-weekly Stavanger – Billund route will begin on 19 June, while a link between Trondheim and Gdansk starts on 1 April. From Bergen, the host destination for Routes Europe 2020, Norwegian is launching service to Billund from 18 June, operating two times per week.

“Scandinavia and Norway are important markets for us and we are committed to providing Norwegian travellers from all over the country with as varied and exciting routes as possible,” said Magnus Thome Maursund, director of route development at Norwegian.

Elsewhere, Norwegian is increasing frequencies on eight routes from Oslo, four from Stavanger and one from Bergen.

Jasper Spruit, director of traffic development at Avinor, which operates Oslo, Trondheim, Stavanger and Bergen airports, said: “We think it is gratifying that travellers from Norway, Lithuania, Poland, Denmark and Germany get their connections strengthened by establishing more direct routes.

“New direct routes mean a lot to Norwegian value creation, as Norwegian cities become more accessible to large European markets.”

Nine other new services are also being launched from Scandinavia. From Copenhagen, the carrier is adding Gdansk, Szczecin, Poznan, Palanga and Hamburg. All five routes are twice weekly.

Three routes are being launched from Stockholm Arlanda to Palanga (two-weekly), Gdansk (4x) and Tivat (1x), while Gothenburg – Gdansk will be two-weekly from 3 April.

However, as reported by Airlineroute, Norwegian has removed Madrid – New York JFK from its summer 2020 schedule. This route was previously scheduled to operate four times per week from 29 March.

The airline first began service between the Spanish capital and New York in July 2018, shortly after launching Madrid - Los Angeles. Flights to Boston, its third US route from Madrid, began earlier this year.

In addition to Norwegian, four airlines operate between New York and New York JFK. Iberia flies twice daily, American Airlines daily, Delta Air Lines five-weekly and Air Europa five-weekly. United also serves Madrid daily from Newark Liberty.