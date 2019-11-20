Japanese carriers reveal Haneda slot plans

All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines have detailed how they intend to use their new slot pairs being made available at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, with several new destinations in Europe and the US being added to their networks.

A total of 50 additional daytime international pairs have been made available at the airport following airspace changes. Authorities have allocated them to nine countries, split between Japanese and foreign carriers, as part of the country’s plans to increase tourism.

All Nippon Airways (ANA) is adding five new destinations to its network with flights from Haneda to Istanbul, Milan, Moscow, Shenzhen and Stockholm.

Routes to Qingdao and San Francisco, which are already served from Narita, are also being launched. ANA said its existing daily route between Narita and San Francisco remains unchanged, but it plans to change the flight schedule of its daily Narita - Qingdao service.

In addition, flights to Delhi, Houston, San Jose, Seattle and Washington DC will move from Narita to Haneda, while the Star Alliance member’s existing services to Sydney and Los Angeles will become twice daily.

One of its two daily Ho Chi Minh City flights will also shift from Narita to Haneda and its Hanoi flight will move from Haneda to Narita.

“There is growing demand to visit Japan, and ANA will increase its international service just as Haneda Airport also expands to adapt for inbound Japanese tourism,” said Seiichi Takahashi, senior vice president of ANA.

“These new routes will increase the ease and convenience for passengers flying to Japan from across the world, a significant benefit of our dual hub strategy.”

Meanwhile, Japan Airlines (JAL) is altering five of its existing US routes. Dallas-Fort Worth is being moved from Narita to Haneda, and two of its four daily flights between Narita and Honolulu will also be shifted.

From late-March 2020, its Narita – New York JFK service will be cut and a second daily New York JFK flight from Haneda will be introduced.

JAL will maintain its daily Narita – Los Angeles route, but switch aircraft from a Boeing 777-300ER to 787-8. The 777-300ER will be used to add daily Haneda – Los Angeles flights.

The final US change will see the daily 777-300ER Chicago route move from Narita to Haneda from 29 March 2020, but the airline plans to add a new Narita – Chicago service from 15 February 2021 using 787-9 aircraft.

Elsewhere, the link between Narita and Helsinki will move to Haneda, in addition to codeshare partner Finnair transferring its daily flight from Narita to Haneda.

Other changes include switching its daily flight between Narita and Delhi to Haneda and introducing additional services to Shanghai Pudong and Dalian. Flights to Sydney will also move to Haneda as of 29 March on board 787-9 aircraft.