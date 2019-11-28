Voting for the Routes Americas 2020 Awards closes soon

Voting for the awards closes on Friday 6 December. Don’t miss the opportunity to recognise the airports and tourism authorities that have provided exceptional marketing support over the past 12 months.

Voted for and judged by airline network planners, the Routes Awards are highly esteemed in the aviation industry and provide airports and destinations with the opportunity to be recognised for their outstanding marketing efforts.

Airports complete in three categories, depending on size: ‘Under 4 Million Passengers’, ‘4-20 Million Passengers’, and ‘Over 20 Million Passengers’. The awards also include a fourth ‘Destination’ category, awarding tourism authorities, and an Overall Winner award.

Airlines can nominate up to five airports and destinations that they feel have delivered exceptional marketing campaigns over the past 12 months by voting on Routesonline. Shortlisted organisations will then be contacted for their submissions, which will later be judged by a panel of airline judges.

Winners will be announced at the Routes Americas 2020 Networking Evening on Wednesday 5 February 2020, with the Overall Winner being automatically shortlisted for the World Routes Marketing Awards in Milan later in the year.

For more information, please contact Kimberley Hall or visit the awards webpage.