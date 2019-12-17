Singapore Airlines expands European network

Singapore Airlines is adding Belgium’s capital city Brussels to its network from next October, becoming the Star Alliance member’s 16th destination in Europe.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) is introducing a new non-stop service between Singapore and Brussels, with the first flight launching on 25 October 2020.

Subject to regulatory approval, the carrier plans to operate the 10,554 km route four times per week on board Airbus A350-900 aircraft.

The Belgium capital will become the 16th destination in Europe served by SIA. It currently operates 14 direct from Singapore, as well as flying to Stockholm via Moscow.

“We are excited to launch services to Brussels – a city that is both an important economic and political hub in Europe,” said Tan Kai Ping, SIA’s senior vice president marketing planning.

“This also represents SIA’s commitment to constantly expand our network reach and provide our customers with a more seamless travel experience”

Flights will depart Singapore on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays at 23.55. The return sector will leave Brussels on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 11.20.

Brussels Airport is currently connected non-stop to five points in Asia, with Hainan Airlines flying to Shenzhen and Beijing; All Nippon Airways to Tokyo; Thai Airways International to Bangkok and Cathay Pacific to Hong Kong.

According to data from Sabre Market Intelligence, two-way O&D demand between Singapore and Brussels was 32,759 passengers in 2018, a rise of 22.3 percent on the previous 12 months.

SIA already has a codeshare agreement with Brussels Airlines and can expect the Lufthansa-owned airline to provide feed for the new service, particularly from its African routes.