Frontier to open Miami base and launch Central America routes

Denver-based ultra-low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines is making Miami International Airport one of its hubs in 2020, as well as returning to Central America with flights to Guatemala City and San Salvador and adding two new destinations in the Dominican Republic.

Frontier Airlines plans in March 2020 to open a new base Miami, which it expects to grow to more than 100 flight attendants and 30 pilots within the first three months.

The airline, which has been flying from Miami since 2014, will launch eight new routes from the base, taking the total number of routes operated from the airport to 22.

“Our newest crew base in Miami highlights our commitment to delivering low fares and convenient air travel in South Florida,” Barry Biffle, chief executive of Frontier Airlines, said.

“We look forward to continuing to serve the community from the convenience of their hometown airport.”

The eight routes being added from Miami are to Austin-Bergstrom (three weekly), Baltimore/Washington (3x), El Salvador International (2x), Guatemala City (1x), Long Island MacArthur (3x), Ontario International (3x), Santo Domingo (3x) and Trenton-Mercer (2x).

In addition to the services from Miami to El Salvador and Guatemala, Frontier will open routes to El Salvador from Baltimore/Washington and Ontario International. The carrier last operated to Central America in 2015 with flights to Costa Rica.

Frontier is also increasing service to the Dominican Republic with two new destinations: Santiago and Santo Domingo. Santiago will be served from Newark Liberty and Santo Domingo from Miami, Newark Liberty and San Juan.