Voting opens soon for the Routes Asia 2020 Awards

There are just under two weeks until voting opens on Thursday 2 January for the highly esteemed accolades.

By Rachel Pickford

Posted

Share this article

Recognising airports and destinations from across the region, the Routes Asia Awards will take place in Chiang Mai next March at the 18th Routes Asia 2020 event. The prestigious ceremony will recognise excellence in airport and destination marketing within the route development community.

From Thursday 2 January airline network planners will be able to nominate the organisations which have demonstrated outstanding marketing campaigns over the past 12 months. There are four categories which will be featured at the Routes Asia 2020 Awards including three airport categories distinguished by size: ‘Under 4 Million Passengers’, ‘4-20 Million Passengers’, and ‘Over 20 Million Passengers’.

The fourth ‘Destination’ category will award the region’s tourism authorities for their exceptional marketing efforts. The ceremony will also crown an Overall Winner who will be automatically shortlisted for the World Routes Awards in Milan next September.

Asia Pacific’s leading airports and destinations are currently campaigning their airline partners to recognise their route development marketing achievements when voting opens in two weeks. For more information about how to get involved in the Routes Asia 2020 Awards, please contact Rachel Pickford or visit the awards web page.

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  8 - 10 March 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...


Marketing Assistant, Routes