ANA, Singapore Airlines confirm joint venture

Singapore Airlines becomes the first Asian carrier and third airline overall to embark on a joint venture with ANA.

By Chen Chuanren

Singapore Airlines (SIA) and All Nippon Airways (ANA) inked a joint venture framework agreement on Jan 31, confirming earlier reports that the two Star Alliance members are working towards a cooperation deal.

In a joint statement, the airlines said the joint venture is set to enhance network expansion between Singapore and Japan, as well as in key markets including Australia, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia, subjected to regulatory approvals. Other cooperation areas also include tie-ups between frequent flyer programs, codeshare flights, mileage programs, lounge access, and coordination on check-in baggage and connecting flights.

If approved, it will make SIA the first Asian carrier and third airline to embarked on a joint venture with ANA, after United Airlines in 2011 and Lufthansa Group in 2012. Both airlines expect the JV to go into effect in late 2021.

“This proposed joint venture underscores our commitment to the important Japanese market and our valued partner ANA,” said Goh Choon Phong, SIA’s CEO. “Through this partnership, customers would be able to enjoy increased flight frequencies and travel convenience, and access the strong connectivity at both the Singapore and Tokyo air hubs.”

According to CAPA’s Route Capacity Analyzer, ANA currently flies 6,804 weekly seats between Tokyo and Singapore, while SIA has 23,548 weekly seats to five cities in Japan.

Photo credit: Rob Finlayson