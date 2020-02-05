The data is all supplied by OAG Aviation using its OAG Schedules Analyser tool.
Country snapshot: Lithuania
LCCs Ryanair and Wizz Air are the dominant players in Lithuania’s market, with most international traffic going through Vilnius.
Posted
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Routes is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
LCCs Ryanair and Wizz Air are the dominant players in Lithuania’s market, with most international traffic going through Vilnius.
Posted
The data is all supplied by OAG Aviation using its OAG Schedules Analyser tool.