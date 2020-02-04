Routes Americas lands in Indianapolis

The 13th annual Routes Americas is now underway, bringing together airlines, airports and tourism organisations from across the region.

Indianapolis International Airport (IND), Visit Indy and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation are hosting the event, which is taking place at the J.W. Marriott in downtown Indianapolis.

Mayor Joe Hogsett and Governor Eric Holcomb will be in attendance during the conference, as they both understand how crucial air service and global connectivity is to the city’s and state’s economic growth.

“We collectively worked for nearly two years to land this prestigious and highly valuable conference, which has historically been held outside of the United States, with the exception of prior events in Denver and Las Vegas,” said Marsha Stone, IAA Sr. director of commercial enterprise. “We’re ready and eager to show airline decision makers why they should choose Indy.”

Stone said it can take years for an airport to secure new routes and new airlines. But the Routes Americas conference is the international mecca to build those relationships.

“We’ll have a prime opportunity to show them the ‘why’ behind IND, rather than tell them from a distance,” said Stone.

Mario Rodriguez, Indianapolis Airport Authority executive director, added: “IND is a $1.7 billion airline market, and we have the attractions, the facilities, and the workforce to attract the best opportunities for Indiana. And this is our week to make that case – and we’re in it to win it!”