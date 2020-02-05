Contour a “huge win” for Indy

Contour plans to begin operation from IND on June 10, 2020 and will serve market with its fleet of 30-seat ERJ-135/145s.

Regional carrier Contour Airlines has announced plans to establish an aircraft base at Indianapolis International Airport (IND) and launch three new domestic routes.

The airline will create up to 55 new jobs in central Indiana by the end of 2023. It is purchasing additional ERJ-135/145 and investing a “significant amount” over the next few years to establish its new base, which will initially house two of the regional jets.

The new daily air service will connect IND to Nashville International (BNA), St. Louis Lambert International (STL) and Pittsburgh International (PIT), bringing the total connectivity available from the Indy airport to 53 nonstop destinations, an all-time high.

Contour plans to begin operation from IND on June 10, 2020 and will serve market with its fleet of 30-seat ERJ-135/145s. The announcement was made at Routes Americas 2020 in Indianapolis.

“Contour Airlines landing in Indiana is a huge win for the Hoosier state,” Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb said. “As our pro-business reputation continues to spread around the country and around the world, new nonstop flights provide a critical link in connecting Hoosier companies, residents and tourists to destinations around the world.”

Contour CEO Matt Chaifetz added Indiana is “a natural fit” for the airline’s growth. "We look forward to employing Hoosiers and bringing Indy travelers nonstop service to key business and leisure markets,” he said.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) offered Corporate Flight Management, trading as Contour Airlines, up to $1.5 million in the form of a Minimum Revenue Guarantee, meaning the company only earns it if it does not meet its minimum revenue targets for the routes.

Additionally, the IEDC offered the business up to $550,000 in conditional tax credits based on its job creation plans. These incentives are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired.