Routes Americas heads back to Colombia for 2021

As Routes Americas 2020 draws to a close in the Midwest city of Indianapolis, the baton has been passed to the host destination for next year’s event.

The 14th route development forum for the Americas will take place in the city of Bogotá, Colombia, hosted by El Dorado International Airport. From 9-11 February 2021, the event will unite senior decision makers from airlines, airports and destinations from across the region.

Bogotá is a charming and captivating city, centred around colonial streets, historic sites and an exciting calendar of shows and concerts. As a popular tourist destination on the rise, it is the perfect location for the next edition of Routes Americas.

Steven Small, director of events at Routes, said: “We are delighted that Routes Americas will return to Colombia in 2021, El Dorado International Airport and the city of Bogotá.

“Bogotá is the perfect starting point for delegates at Routes Americas to explore the opportunities that exist in all regions of the country, including their gastronomy, culture, people and other characteristics that make Bogota a multicultural city.

“Having held the event in Cartagena in 2013 it is now a perfect time to head back to Colombia for our 14th Routes Americas.”

The growth of the air sector in Colombia has been significant in recent years, led the country’s civil aviation authority Aerocivil and the Ministry of Transportation. Aerocivil is forecasting that annual passenger numbers should reach 100 million by 2030.

El Dorado International acts as the gateway for Colombia and South America, connecting the city with more than 85 destinations around the world. Recent new route successes include Air Canada Rouge’s link to Montreal and Delta Air Lines resuming flights to New York JFK.