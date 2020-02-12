Aeroflot, JAL ink codeshare agreement

The JL code will be placed on 10 Aeroflot domestic routes; the SU code will go on 10 JAL domestic routes.

Russia’s Aeroflot and Japan Airlines (JAL) unveiled a codeshare agreement that will take effect March 29 with ticket sales starting at the beginning of March.

Both airlines will operate daily service between Tokyo Haneda and Moscow Sheremetyevo under the codeshare agreement, as well as on connecting flights to major cities in Russia and Japan, “thereby expanding the range of options available to passengers” of both airlines, the carriers said in a joint statement.

JAL will add its “JL” code on Aeroflot flights to 10 Russian destinations, including St. Petersburg, Kazan and Yekaterinburg. Aeroflot will place its “SU” code on JAL flights to 10 Japanese destinations, including Sapporo, Osaka and Fukuoka.

“Both parties intend to increase codeshare destinations including Aeroflot’s new operation between Osaka Kansai and Moscow Sheremetyevo, scheduled to commence in June 2020,” the airlines said.

Aeroflot has operated a daily flight between Moscow and Tokyo since 1967. Likewise, JAL has operated flights between Tokyo and Moscow for over 50 years.

Photo credit: Japan Airlines