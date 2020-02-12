Allegiant expands summer schedule

Allegiant Air is adding nine new nonstop seasonal routes to its summer schedule, including three from its home hub in Las Vegas.

Budget carrier Allegiant Air will add nine routes to its network from early June, including expanded service to Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Florida and San Diego, California.

The Las Vegas-based airline is launching three routes from McCarran International Airport, to San Diego; Fort Wayne, Indiana; and Tucson, Arizona. From San Diego it will fly to Billings, Montana; Idaho Falls, Idaho; Medford, Oregon; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The LCC will also connect Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport in Florida and Bloomington-Normal, Illinois.

“With summer quickly approaching, we know that many leisure travelers are looking to secure their vacation plans,” Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue Drew Wells said.

“These new routes expand our network of affordable, convenient flights and offer vacationers nonstop access to even more popular destinations for their summer adventures.”

Allegiant has previously detailed its plans to grow its capacity between 10% and 12% in 2020. Wells has said the airline is planning a total of 44 new routes, of which only 11% will be competitive. At present around 20% to 25% of Allegiant’s routes are classed as competitive.

Photo credit: Allegiant Air