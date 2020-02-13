Croatia Airlines to add Sofia, Bulgaria and Podgorica, Montenegro to network

Flights will begin in May with Dash 8-400 turboprops.

Croatia Airlines will launch flights from the Croatian capital, Zagreb, to Sofia, Bulgaria and Podgorica, Montenegro in May.

The Zagreb-Sofia flights will commence May 1 and be operated on a seasonal basis until the end of October. The route will operate 3X weekly—Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays—and be flown with de Havilland Dash 8-400 turboprop seating 76 passengers.

The Zagreb-Podgorica route will commence May 3 and also be operated with Dash 8-400. Flights will be 3X weekly—Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

With the additions, the Star Alliance member will this summer be operating flights to 40 destinations in 26 countries.

It is the second piece of good news for Zagreb Airport this week. The airport will also benefit from Air Serbia’s expansion as the Serbian flag carrier is adding frequencies on its route to the Croatian capital.

Photo credit: Zagreb Airport