WestJet names new network planning VP

Canada’s WestJet has appointed a new vice president of network planning and alliances.

By David Casey

John Weatherill has been named vice president of network planning and alliances at WestJet, reporting to chief commercial officer Arved von zur Muehlen.

Weatherill was previously vice president, revenue management and pricing and will continue to oversee that team until a successor has been found.

“John brings a wealth of experience from multiple areas of our commercial business and will be instrumental in the continued global and profitable growth of our airline,” von zur Muehlen said.

Weatherill will be responsible for the strategic growth of WestJet's network and partnerships, including the Calgary-based carrier’s first joint venture with Delta Air Lines.

Weatherill said: “As we continue to expand our global network, I'm looking forward to strengthening our partnerships and our hubs as we deploy our 787 Dreamliners across the globe.”

Prior to joining WestJet in 2013, Weatherill spent 13 years at InterVISTAS Consulting.

Photo credit: WestJet

