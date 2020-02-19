Colombo to be Jetstar Asia’s 25th destination

Jetstar Asia is set to become the only low-cost carrier to fly direct from Singapore to Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Budget operator Jetstar Asia is to begin service to its 25th destination from its Singapore Changi hub.

The airline will launch a 4X-weekly route to Colombo, Sri Lanka. Jetstar will become the first carrier in the Qantas Group to fly to the Sri Lankan capital.

“As we face an ever-changing aviation and tourism landscape, Jetstar Asia is committed to continuing to open up exciting new destinations for our customers,” Jetstar Asia CEO Bara Pasupathi said.

“Colombo and its surrounding area have so much to offer, from the sprawling city, to the beautiful beaches, the incredible food and the many significant cultural, religious and historical landmarks.”

Pasupathi added that the Colombo market has “so much potential”, saying the airline would work with Changi Airport Group in Singapore and Hayleys—the largest private sector employer in Sri Lanka—to grow LCC traffic between the destinations.

According to OAG Schedules Analyser, Singapore-Colombo is served by three carriers, all of which are full-service. SriLankan Airlines operates a 20X-weekly service, Singapore Airlines flies daily, and SilkAir offers 4X-weekly flights.