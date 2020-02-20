Leading Airline CEOs Tackle the Question of Sustainability at Routes Europe 2020

Routes Europe, the route development forum for Europe, will this April gather senior decision-makers in Bergen, Norway, to discuss some of the most pressing issues facing the aviation industry.

Face-to-face meetings between airlines, airports and destinations form the core of every Routes event and will define the direction of aviation in the region for the coming decade. In addition to these meetings, the Routes Europe conference programme offers a unique chance to gain unrivalled access to industry insights on the future of European aviation.

Event host Avinor, which manages 44 airports across Norway, is using Routes Europe 2020 to place sustainability under the spotlight; the first time a Routes event will focus on the topic in such depth. The opening day is entirely dedicated to sustainability, an agenda which is not only integral to Avinor’s future strategy, and the development of its business, but also to the industry as a whole.

Aviation is a crucial factor to the growth of tourism and economic development in Norway and the rest of Europe. However, in order to remain a crucial transport sector in the future, the sector must work together to find solutions and define new industry standards in order to significantly reduce emissions.

The European Commission has committed to a carbon neutral continent by 2050, but IATA has predicted that the total market size for the region will be more than 1.9 billion by 2037. With volatile fuel prices, political and social pressure to seek green solutions, and growing geopolitical tensions, the strategic decisions taken by airlines and manufacturers in the coming years could make or break the future growth.

Following the announcement of the EU Green Deal in 2019, industry heavyweights assembling for the event include Josef Varadi, CEO, Wizz Air; Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer & Chairman of the Board, airBaltic; Rickard Gustafson, President and Chief Executive Officer, SAS; and Stein Nilsen, Chief Executive Officer, Widerøe. There will also be insight from key decision-makers on a range of topics including next generation technology, biofuel and the importance of strong communications in the face of the environmental movement.

Steven Small, Director of Events at Routes, said: “We are very excited to be working with Avinor to bring Routes Europe to Norway this year. We are sure that Bergen will provide an excellent forum for our network planning decision-makers. We will open the event with our conference content, which will highlight the importance for the industry to act on the issue of sustainability as we move forward into the 2020s.”

Jasper Spruit, Vice President Traffic Development at Avinor, said: “We are proud to be hosting Routes Europe in Bergen. We have an exciting programme and beautiful venues to show the delegates. We are especially looking forward to inspiring and honest discussions about how the community is dealing with the environmental challenges facing the industry today, and how to shape the future of aviation together.”

Following the keynote, two panel discussions with top airline CEOs will discuss how airlines such as SAS are working with Airbus to tackle sustainability, and what needs to happen if ambitious environmental targets are to be met.

The dialogue regarding the most significant challenges for European aviation will continue into day two, focusing on what the future holds for the European industry regarding issues such as overcapacity, air traffic control strikes, growing trade disputes and geopolitical tensions.

Looking at what challenges can arise from increased connectivity around the world, a panel discussion on the ‘Rise of the East’ will see the President of PANSA and Chairman of Bulgaria Air delve into the opportunities and difficulties presented by the incredible growth in Asian markets and outbound travel from China are having on European carriers and airlines.

With topical discussions touching all major debates facing aviation in Europe, Routes Europe 2020 will provide attendees with key insights on the best practices to face all current challenges, together with actionable insight on the continuous development towards more sustainable solutions within the industry.

With a full programme, Routes Europe is shaping up to be an unmissable event for 2020.

