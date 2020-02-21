Spirit to ramp up Atlantic City flights this summer

Orlando, Myrtle Beach and Fort Lauderdale will all get more frequencies from the New Jersey resort city.

Spirit Airlines is increasing flights on three routes from Atlantic City International Airport (ACY) in New Jersey, according to airport operator the South Jersey Transportation Authority (SJTA).

Beginning June 13, Spirit’s weekly flights between ACY and Myrtle Beach (MYR) will increase from seven to nine. On July 9, the ultra-LCC will operate 3X-daily flights from ACY to Fort Lauderdale (FLL), up from 2X-daily flights currently and bump up its weekly flights between ACY and Orlando (MCO) from 14 to 19.

More than 1.1 million passengers flew on Spirit flights to/from ACY in 2019; Spirit offers 91% of the seats operated in and out of the south New Jersey airport. SJTA has set a target of surpassing 1.2 million passengers this year.

SJTA executive director Steven Dougherty said Spirit’s increased frequencies were a response to “the increased growth and corresponding demand within the Southern New Jersey region.”

“We also look forward to continuing to work with Spirit and local stakeholders to secure additional services at ACY in the future,” Dougherty said.

Spirit is eyeing further expansion with plans to double its all-Airbus fleet to about 300 aircraft by 2025. To cope with its growing network, the Florida-headquartered airline is relocating its operational control center from its home base to Nashville, Tennessee. The move is designed to protect Spirit services from the disruption caused by hurricanes and tropical storms that hit Florida between June and November.