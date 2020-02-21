Belavia leases E195-E2s for European routes

The flag carrier will receive its first E195-E2 in December.

Belavia Belarusian Airlines has ordered three Embraer E195-E2 aircraft—via a lease agreement with AerCap—which the airline will use to operate a number of European routes.

The Minsk-based carrier will receive the first aircraft in December, with the remaining two being delivered in March and April 2021.

Belavia said it will operate two-class 125-seat E195-E2 flights connecting Minsk with Amsterdam, Barcelona, London, Munich, Nur-Sultan, Paris, and Sochi.

Meanwhile the airline has scheduled a new daily service to Austria from March 29, resuming Minsk-Vienna flights after an 18-year hiatus. The flag carrier will deploy Embraer E175 to operate the route.

This summer Belavia will launch a new seasonal 2X-weekly service from Minsk to Reus Airport, Spain, and resume flights to Kostanay, Kazakhstan for July and August. The carrier will also begin service to Aktau, Kazakhstan using Embraer E195.

Based at National Airport Minsk, Belavia’s fleet comprises a mix of Boeing 737-800s, -500s and -300s, as well Embraer 175/195s and Bombardier CRJ-200LRs.

Photo credit: Belavia Belarusian Airlines