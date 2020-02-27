Delta suspends South Korea flights

Delta Air Lines became the first North American carrier to announce service reductions to South Korea, citing plummeting demand caused by the largest outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus outside of China.

Atlanta-based Delta will halt operations between its Minneapolis/St. Paul hub and Seoul Incheon Airport from Feb. 29 through April 30, with the last outbound flight departing Minneapolis on Feb. 28 and the last inbound flight returning a day later.

The carrier’s daily service between Incheon and Atlanta, Detroit and Seattle will also be reduced to 5X-weekly through April 30. Meanwhile planned new service to Manila from Incheon will be pushed back to May 1 from the previously scheduled start date of March 29.

Photo credit: Delta Air Lines