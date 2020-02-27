Delta suspends South Korea flights

US major cites demand drop related to COVID-19.

By Ben Goldstein

Delta Air Lines became the first North American carrier to announce service reductions to South Korea, citing plummeting demand caused by the largest outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus outside of China.

Atlanta-based Delta will halt operations between its Minneapolis/St. Paul hub and Seoul Incheon Airport from Feb. 29 through April 30, with the last outbound flight departing Minneapolis on Feb. 28 and the last inbound flight returning a day later.

The carrier’s daily service between Incheon and Atlanta, Detroit and Seattle will also be reduced to 5X-weekly through April 30. Meanwhile planned new service to Manila from Incheon will be pushed back to May 1 from the previously scheduled start date of March 29.

