Silver Airways to launch service between Florida and South Carolina

The routes will be operated with ATR 72-600 turboprops.

Florida-based Silver Airways will launch nonstop flights between Charleston, South Carolina and three Florida airports from May 21.

The independent US regional carrier will operate daily service between Charleston and Orlando, 4X-weekly flights between Charleston and Fort Lauderdale as well as 3X-weekly service between Charleston and Tampa.

All of the flights will be operated with ATR 72-600 turboprops.

In a statement Silver said that in addition to nonstop service between Charleston and Florida, the new routes will also provide convenient connections to Silver’s extensive network throughout Florida, the Bahamas and the Caribbean.

“Silver’s arrival represents a milestone for our airport, as we will now offer the good people of our region service on 10 airlines,” said Paul Campbell, CEO of the Charleston County Aviation Authority.

“Silver is a strong regional airline with an extensive network. Their new service will not only expand our options to Fort Lauderdale, they are opening the door to new markets in Tampa, Orlando and beyond.”