Delta, LATAM to start codesharing in Brazil

The move is part of the strategic partnership the carriers are developing.

Delta Air Lines and LATAM have agreed to launch codesharing on LATAM flights in Brazil, part of the carriers’ new strategic partnership.

In a joint statement the airlines said the pact will create improved opportunities for customers to connect on up to 65 routes throughout Delta’s US and Canada network and up to 37 LATAM routes in Brazil.

Codesharing is already underway between Delta and LATAM’s affiliates in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.

When fully implemented, the codesharing agreements could provide customers increased connectivity on up to 74 onward routes in the US and up to 51 onward routes in South America, the carriers said.

Delta announced last year that it was acquiring a 20% stake in LATAM, the largest airline group in South America. LATAM then moved to end codesharing with American Airlines and backed out of a planned joint venture with American.

LATAM is also leaving the oneworld alliance on May 1, but it will not be joining Delta in the SkyTeam alliance.

Delta will co-locate its operations with LATAM in Sao Paulo Guarulhos International Airport’s Terminal 3 on March 29. LATAM has already relocated its operations at JFK to Terminal 4.

Photo credit: Delta Air Lines