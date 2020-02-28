Hawaiian Airlines to drop service to South Korea on a ‘temporary’ basis

The airline seeks to contain the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

Hawaiian Airlines is suspending its 5X-weekly nonstop service between Honolulu and Seoul Incheon from March 2 through April 30, citing a “spike in COVID-19 cases in South Korea.”

“We believe a temporary service suspension is prudent given the escalation of COVID-19 in South Korea and the impact the illness has had on demand for leisure travel from that country,” Hawaiian president and CEO Peter Ingram said.

“We will continue to closely monitor the situation and extend our support for public health efforts to contain the virus.”

Hawaiian Flight 459 is still scheduled to depart Honolulu at 1:10pm on March 1. Hawaiian will then depart Incheon at 10pm on March 2 and once it touches down in Honolulu, Hawaiian’s service between the markets will end.

Photo credit: Hawaiian Airlines