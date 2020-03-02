Frontier expands flying from Phoenix

The ULCC adds daily flights from Phoenix to two California airports.

Ultra-LCC Frontier Airlines will launch daily flights from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) to Los Angeles (LAX) and San Jose (SJC) in California starting April 23.

“We see tremendous growth opportunities for low-cost air travel in Phoenix and [the] expansion announcement provides significantly lower fares to key California markets,” Frontier senior VP-commercial Daniel Shurz said.

“Our new nonstop flights to Los Angeles and San Jose are an excellent complement to the 15 other routes we offer from Phoenix Sky Harbor.”

The routes will be operated on a seasonal basis. Denver-based Frontier operates a fleet of over 95 Airbus A320 family aircraft.

Photo credit: Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport