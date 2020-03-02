EL AL cancels flights to Italy and Thailand, postpones Tokyo route

EL AL Israel Airlines has suspended flights between Tel Aviv and Bangkok through at least March 27 citing instructions from the Israeli ministries of health and the interior.

As part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, the airline also suspended flights aboard regional affiliate Sun d’Or between Tel Aviv and Italian destinations Milan, Naples, Rome and Venice until at least March 14.

In addition, EL AL has delayed the planned launch of a Tel Aviv-Tokyo route until at least April 4.

Operations from Tel Aviv to Beijing and Hong Kong—already suspended—will not resume until at least May 2, the airline said.

“In accordance with developments in Israel and around the world, government directives and a decline in demand, the company continues to make adjustments to its operations,” EL AL said.