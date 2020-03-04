Air Canada to launch daily A319 flights between Vancouver and California

The new service to California’s Orange County will bring the airline’s daily flights between Canada and California to 43.

Air Canada will launch service between Vancouver (YVR) and John Wayne Airport, Orange County (SNA) in California on June 15, subject to final airport authority approvals.

Flights will be operated daily year-round aboard an Airbus A319 configured with 14 business-class seats and 106 economy seats.

“In addition to offering direct flights to the iconic tourism, sports and entertainment attractions that Orange County is known for, our new flights will also conveniently link the increasing startup, tech and innovator businesses that both Vancouver and southern California are home to,” Air Canada VP of network planning and alliances Mark Galardo said.

With the new service, Air Canada will operate a total of 43 daily flights from five Canadian cities—Calgary, Edmonton, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver—to seven destinations across California: Los Angeles, Orange County, Palm Springs, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco and San Jose.