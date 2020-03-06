Route analysis: ADB-TLV, CTG-MIA, SEA-DFW

This week: Pegasus Airlines is adding more capacity into Israel; Viva Air Colombia is moving into a market vacated by Avianca; and Delta Air Lines is resuming service between Seattle and Dallas/Ft. Worth after a 14-year hiatus.

Izmir-Tel Aviv (ADB-TLV)

Carrier: Pegasus Airlines Aircraft: Airbus A320 Frequency: 3X-weekly Start date: June 29, 2020 Distance: 989 km (615 miles) O&D traffic demand (2019): 21,632 Annual growth: 107.2% Average base fare (2019): $117.87

Turkish LCC Pegasus Airlines is adding more capacity into Israel from late-June with the launch of flights between Izmir Adnan Menderes (ADB) and Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport (TLV). Flights will operate three times per week on board Airbus A320, injecting 1,080 two-way weekly seats into the market.

ADB-TLV becomes the fourth service Pegasus will operate between Turkey and Israel during the summer season, adding to flights from Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen (SAW), Dalaman (DLM) and Antalya (AYT) to TLV.

The new route is currently unserved although Turkish Airlines, the biggest foreign carrier in Israel, provided seasonal service between Izmir and Tel Aviv from May to September 2019, offering 4X-weekly flights during the peak summer period.

With a total population of nearly 4 million, Izmir–often called the Pearl of the Aegean–is Turkey’s third-largest city after Istanbul and Ankara.

Pegasus will be targeting the inbound leisure market, attracting Israeli holidaymakers to the destination on Turkey’s Aegean coast for whom prices can be cheaper than domestic holiday locations like Eilat. The closure of Tel Aviv’s Sde Dov Airport (SDV) has taken Tel Aviv-Eilat capacity out of the market, therefore forcing prices higher and leading many Israelis to look elsewhere for their leisure break.

Cartagena-Miami (CTG-MIA)

Carrier: Viva Air Colombia Aircraft: Airbus A320-200 Frequency: Daily Start date: May 22, 2020 Distance: 1,780 km (1,106 miles) O&D traffic demand (2019): 228,720 Annual growth: 3.1% Average base fare (2019): $112.2

Viva Air Colombia plans to launch Cartagena-Miami (CTG-MIA) service this summer season. The route will be the carrier’s first from Colombia’s third-largest city to the US. OAG Schedules Analyser data shows the LCC will operate daily service during the peak summer season using a 180-seater Airbus A320-200. Flights will start on May 22.

Irelandia Aviation subsidiary Viva will compete directly with American Airlines, which offers daily flights onboard A321 aircraft providing 2,534 two-way weekly seats. JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines also connect Cartagena with Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood (FLL), flying daily and 4X-weekly respectively.

The planned launch of Viva’s new US route comes in response to Avianca’s decision to cancel its CTG-MIA service. Avianca will suspend its daily flights later this month, stating the route is not profitable. Viva already flies into Miami from Medellin Jose Maria Cordova, a route started in July 2018.

Cartagena’s Rafael Núñez International Airport is the third busiest in Colombia, handling more than 5.7 million passengers per year. The city is also the country’s main cruise port and a growing tourist destination. About 89% of visitors to Cartagena are there for leisure.

Seattle-Dallas/Ft. Worth (SEA-DFW)

Carrier: Delta Air Lines Aircraft: Airbus A220-100 Frequency: 3X-daily Start date: June 8, 2020 Distance: 2,668 km (1,658 miles) O&D traffic demand (2019): 676,872 Annual growth: -3.8% Average base fare (2019): $178.49

Delta Air Lines is resuming service between Seattle (SEA) and Dallas/Ft. Worth (DFW) after a 16-year hiatus, providing a direct response to American Airlines’ new partnership with Seattle-based Alaska Airlines. From June 8, Delta will introduce 3X-daily service using Airbus A220-100s. The route forms part of the airline’s wider expansion from SEA, which includes providing daily flights to Columbus (CMH) and adding second daily frequencies to Austin (AUS) and Orlando (MCO). The SkyTeam member also intends to launch a route to London Heathrow (LHR) in 2021.

Delta’s return to the SEA-DFW market comes just weeks after American and Alaska joined forces to form a “West Coast international alliance” that includes international codesharing, reciprocal loyalty program benefits and Alaska’s entry into oneworld. As part of the plans, DFW-based American will open routes from SEA to Bangalore (BLR) and LHR.

Data from OAG Schedules Analyser for the week commencing March 2 shows American and Alaska control the SEA-DFW market, offering 7X-daily and 2X-daily flights respectively. In total, the two carriers provide 21,873 two-way weekly seats. However, during peak summer Delta will increase service to 10X-daily and Alaska to 4X-daily.

Photo credit: Pegasus Airlines