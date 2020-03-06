Austrian Airlines slashes Europe schedule by 20% for March

The cuts include an already announced 40% reduction in flights to Italy.

Austrian Airlines said it is cancelling 20% of flights in its continental Europe network for the month of March, citing the COVID-19 outbreak.

“This affects the entire route network within Europe [and] inner-Austrian connections are also affected,” the airline said in a statement. “However, all destinations will continue to be served by Austrian Airlines.”

Austrian previously announced a 40% reduction in flights to Italy for the month of March and April. The European-wide frequency cuts include the Italian cuts, the airline said.

The airline has grounded 12 short- and medium-haul aircraft and two long-haul aircraft. Two more long-haul aircraft will be grounded because of Austrian’s previously announced cancellation of flights to Beijing and Shanghai, the airline said.

"We are reacting to the current developments surrounding the COVID-19 virus by further flight schedule thinning,” Austrian CCO Andreas Otto said.

“It is painful, but unfortunately necessary, to reduce our flight schedule [in Europe] by about 20% in March. We are monitoring the situation very closely and are preparing to take further measures.”

Photo credit: Austrian Airlines