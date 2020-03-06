IndiGo expands domestic network

Most of the new flights will commence on March 29.

India’s IndiGo unveiled a host of new daily domestic flights, including six new flights to and from Hyderabad (HYD), five to and from Chennai (MAA), four to and from Mumbai (BOM), four to and from Bangalore (BLR), and three to and from Delhi (DEL).

Starting March 29, IndiGo will operate new flights between BLR and Indore (IDR), BOM-MAA, DEL-HYD, DEL-IDR, HYD and Guwahati (GAU), Kolkata (CCU) and HYD, and MAA-HYD.

IndiGo will begin new flights between Patna (PAT) and BOM on May 15 and between BLR and Jaipur (JAI) on July 1.

“These flights will not only improve accessibility, but also promote trade and commerce through direct connections between Indore-Bangalore, Jaipur-Bangalore, Patna-Mumbai, Indore-Delhi, leading to economic growth for all cities involved,” IndiGo CCO William Boulter said.

Photo credit: Hyderabad Airport