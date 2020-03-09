Alaska Airlines to launch 737-800 flights between Seattle and Cincinnati

The airline noted that passengers flying from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport will be able to connect to flights to Hawaii and Asia.

Alaska Airlines will launch nonstop daily service between its Seattle-Tacoma International (SEA) base and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International (CVG) on Aug. 18.

CVG will become the 93rd destination Alaska serves nonstop from SEA. According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, the route will be operated with 159-seat Boeing 737-800s.

“For years we’ve heard from flyers and our corporate clients that they’d like Seattle’s hometown carrier to connect Cincinnati with the Puget Sound region,” Alaska Airlines managing director-capacity planning and alliances Brett Catlin said.

CVG CEO Candace McGraw said: “The new nonstop service from CVG to Seattle offers excellent schedule times and will enhance travel options for both business and leisure travelers in the tri-state region going to the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii and Alaska.”

Alaska Airlines noted passengers will be able to connect at SEA for flights to Tokyo, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Photo credit: Alaska Airlines