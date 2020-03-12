Shortlists announced for the Routes Europe 2020 Awards

Fifteen airports and five destinations have been shortlisted in this year’s Routes Europe Awards.

Fifteen airports and five destinations have been shortlisted for the Routes Europe 2020 Awards following a competitive month of voting.

Regarded as some of the most prestigious accolades within the community, the awards provide the airline community with the chance to have their say as to which organisations they think have displayed excellence in air service development marketing over the last 12 months.

During a five week voting period, the airline planning community were asked to mark their chosen organisations in order of preference. All nominations were then automatically calculated and split into four categories: Under 4 Million Passengers; 4-20 Million Passengers; Over 20 Million Passengers; and Destinations. 

The shortlisted organisations are:

Under 4 Million Passengers category

Bydgoszcz Airport
Florence Airport
Leipzig/Halle Airport
Poznan-Lawica Airport
Zagreb Airport

4-20 Million Passengers category

Budapest Airport
Hamburg Airport
Krakow Airport
Larnaca Airport
Vilnius Airport

Over 20 Million Passengers category

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol
Athens International Airport
Brussels Airport
Copenhagen Airport
Munich Airport

Destination category

Croatian National Tourist Board
Greek National Tourism Organisation
Vienna Tourist Board
Visit Algarve
Visit Cyprus

The shortlisted organisations have been contacted and asked to provide a submission, which will be reviewed by a panel of senior airline executive judges. The winners will be announced at the Routes Europe 2020 Networking Evening on Tuesday 28 April 2020 in Bergen, Norway.

For more information about the awards, please contact Kimberley Hall.

