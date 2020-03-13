Southwest to begin Mexico routes from Phoenix

The LCC continues to seek out new routes despite the 737 grounding and COVID-19 pandemic.

Southwest Airlines has unveiled two new routes to Mexico from Phoenix, Arizona.

The Dallas-based LCC will launch 2X-daily nonstop service between Phoenix Sky Harbor International (PHX) and Cabo San Lucas/Los Cabos (CSL), and a once-daily service between PHX and Puerto Vallarta (PVR) from Oct. 8.

Phoenix will become Southwest’s 23rd city in the US from which it flies to international destinations from.

On the domestic side, Southwest is adding a daily frequency on intra-California departures from Long Beach (LGB). From Aug. 11, the airline will add one additional flight from LGB to Oakland (OAK) and San Jose (SJC), meaning on both routes it will offer five roundtrip flights on weekdays.

Southwest, an all-Boeing 737 operator, has already been dealing with the 737 MAX grounding—it is the type’s largest operator—and is now grappling with reduced demand from the COVID-19 outbreak. The LCC is doubling down on short-haul routes, which executives have pointed out are the carrier’s specialty.