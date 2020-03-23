Live blog: Rolling COVID-19 coverage

The latest news and airline schedule changes as carriers across the world react to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Welcome to Routes’ rolling COVID-19 coronavirus coverage, featuring the latest news and airline updates.

Monday 23 March

US airlines say ‘time is running out’ for federal aid package

US airlines remain in limbo after Congress stalled in its efforts to pass legislation to provide aid in response to the ramifications of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Lawmakers are grappling over a massive package that would provide billions of dollars in financial help to US citizens and industries, including the airline industry.

Congressional negotiations are occurring in a political environment in which there is growing push back against a so-called “bailout” for airlines.

US carriers have come under fire for their strategy of share buybacks over the last several years. The practice, most notably touted by American Airlines CEO Doug Parker, was meant to show US airlines’ confidence in their future earnings as Wall Street remained tepid towards the industry because of past missteps.

US President Donald Trump has explicitly stated that any financial aid given to airlines should come with prohibitions on share buybacks. Read more on this story.

North American market update (w/e March 22)

The total number of international departure seats from North America dropped by 191,000 last week to 3.4 million as the US-Europe travel ban came into effect. However, domestic capacity rose by 224,400 seats, with some airlines able to redeploy aircraft to home markets. This increase was mainly felt in the US where domestic capacity rose by 1.1% to 19.9 million seats.

The top five US domestic routes to benefit from increased frequencies and capacity last week, compared with the previous seven days, were Los Angeles-Seattle (LAX-SEA), Atlanta-Salt Lake City (ALT-SLC), ATL-El Paso (ATL-ELP), Nashville-Boston (BNA-BOS) and Anchorage-SEA (ANC-SEA).

Read the full market update.

Emirates, Etihad to suspend passenger flights on March 25

Emirates and other UAE airlines including Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways will suspend passenger flights for at least two weeks starting March 25 following a government edict.

The UAE government’s order ended a back and forth that saw Dubai-based Emirates first declare it would suspend all passenger flying in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, and then reverse course after governments around the world pushed it to maintain a limited network.

The airline emphasized that it would continue to operate cargo flights, deploying Boeing 777 freighters to transport essential goods, including medical supplies.

OPINION: We should be proud to say we fly

Aviation has received some strong criticism in recent years from environmental groups, focusing on the top-line figures showing its carbon footprint. One of the most compelling counterarguments is the overall benefit—human and economic—which the industry brings.

It’s telling that the most profound criticism stems from the relatively wealthy Northern Europe, and not those parts of the world where a higher proportion of the population rely on travel and tourism. In the Philippines, for example, the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) estimates that the sector contributes to around a quarter of the country’s GDP.

It’s in these places where any reduction in travel, such as that caused by COVID-19 coronavirus, has the most profound impact. According to the WTTC, one million jobs in the sector are currently being lost per day globally as a result of the pandemic.

WTTC president Gloria Guevara says this “relentless cascade of job losses is plunging millions of families into terrible hardship and debt, fearful of how to buy food and pay their bills.” The entire ecosystem is affected, and while many governments are offering business finance, sole traders such as taxi drivers and tour guides will receive no support.

IATA has called for “urgent emergency support” from the world’s governments of up to $200 billion for the airline industry, with millions of jobs at risk. Aviation can recover from crises, but to do that it needs airlines with capital to invest.

COVID-19 will pass. Not quickly, but eventually. Aviation’s an easy target for criticism, but hopefully the world’s governments have had a wake-up call as to just how important the sector is as they rebuild economies.

Maybe in six months’ time some of the current critics will be proud to say they fly.

Wesley Charnock, editor-in-chief, Routes

CAPA's daily update

More than 330,000 cases have been confirmed across the globe. It took more than three months to reach 100,000 cases worldwide, but only 12 days to log the next 100,000, and four days to reach the next 100,000. https://t.co/Mdbd0MjSVz #CAPAAnalysis #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/0cR9WMpygr — CAPA - Centre for Aviation (@CAPA_Aviation) March 23, 2020

Latest Airlineroute posts

China Southern temporary resumes A380 service to Los Angeles for Mar/Apr 2020

Thai Airways International cancels Australia / New Zealand service in 2Q20

Lufthansa 29MAR20 – 19APR20 Long-Haul operations as of 0900GMT 23MAR20

SIA makes sweeping cuts

Singapore Airlines (SIA) is cutting 96% of the capacity that it had originally scheduled up to the end of April following the further tightening of border controls around the world over the last week to stem the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

This will result in the grounding of around 138 SIA and SilkAir aircraft, out of a total fleet of 147, amid “the greatest challenge that the SIA Group has faced in its existence.”

The group’s LCC Scoot will also suspend most of its network, resulting in the grounding of 47 of its 49 aircraft.

SIA CEO Goh Choon Phong said: “Even during this crisis, our customers and staff remain our top priority. We continue to focus on getting as many of our passengers as possible back home safely and protecting the jobs of our people."

Subscribe to Routes Digest

Lufthansa's schedule changes

Starting this week, a return flight schedule will be in effect for the airlines in the Lufthansa Group. This will initially be valid until April 19, 2020.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG executive board member Harry Hohmeister said: "This situation has a historic dimension. Hardly anyone wants to or is currently allowed to travel. That is why our returnee flight schedule is now essentially geared to the needs of European citizens who want to return to their home countries. We are now flying as many people home as possible!"

Long-haul flights are offered as scheduled from Frankfurt and Zurich. Lufthansa's intercontinental flight schedule from Frankfurt is as follows: 3X-weekly to Newark and Chicago (both USA); Montreal (Canada); Sao Paulo (Brazil); Bangkok (Thailand); Tokyo (Japan); and Johannesburg (South Africa).

In addition to a substantially reduced short- and medium-haul timetable (48 services from Zurich), SWISS will in future offer 3X-weekly long-haul flights to Newark.

Regarding Lufthansa's short- and medium-haul schedules, the airline still offers around 40 daily connections from its hubs in Frankfurt and Munich to the most important cities in Germany and Europe.

Eurowings' short and medium-haul flight program focuses on basic supply to the airports of Cologne, Düsseldorf, Hamburg and Stuttgart.

Sunday 22 March

KLM scales back European routes

KLM is continuing to scale down its European network. From today, the carrier will no longer fly to the following destinations until further notice: Graz, Austria; Zagreb, Croatia; Montpellier, France; Dresden, Germany; Bologna, Florence, Genoa, Milan, Naples, Rome, Turin and Venice, all in Italy; Ålesund, Kristiansand, Linköping, Sandefjord and Växjö in the Nordics; Gdańsk, Krakow and Wroclaw in Poland; Porto, Portugal; St. Petersburg, Russia; Istanbul, Turkey; Kiev, Ukraine; and Belfast, Durham, Inverness, and Humberside across the UK and Ireland.

Latest Airlineroute posts

Southwest Airlines suspends international service 23MAR20 – 03MAY20

United April/May 2020 International service update as of 0530GMT 22MAR20

Emirates March – June 2020 operations as of 0515GMT 22MAR20

Follow Airlineroute for all the latest COVID-19 flight changes

Saturday 21 March

Latest Airlineroute posts

Fiji Airways suspends 95% of International flights from late-March to May 2020

Royal Jordanian suspends scheduled service 17MAR20 – 31MAR20

Etihad NS20 Network changes as of 1255GMT 21MAR20

Friday 20 March

Avianca to suspend international service

Avianca is suspending all international operations and reducing domestic operations in Colombia by 84% from March 23.

The decision means the airline will be forced to ground 132 aircraft: 100 narrowbodies; 22 widebodies; and 10 ATRs. Avianca will use five Airbus A320s and five ATRs for domestic flights.

In a statement, Colombia's flag carrier said domestic operations will include service from Bogota's El Dorado International (BOG) to capital cities and some regions.

However, flights will be “subject to the evolution of the situation, availability and willingness of clients to travel and additional measures that may be taken by local and national governments that affect the operation.”

American resumes cargo-only flights

American Airlines’ first cargo-only flight in 36 years will depart from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) today (March 20), landing at Frankfurt Airport (FRA) tomorrow.

The Boeing 777-300—which had been grounded by the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis—will operate two DFW-FRA round trips over the course of four days, carrying only cargo and necessary flight personnel.

This is American’s first scheduled cargo-only flight since 1984 when the airline retired the last of its Boeing 747 freighters.

Qantas plans to return all parked aircraft to the skies

Qantas will park 150 aircraft, including all of the Australian flag carrier’s Airbus A380s, Boeing 747s and 787s. These will be spread around airports across Australia, with many stored at Avalon Airport (AVV) near Melbourne.



Qantas will also use some of its passenger aircraft for cargo-only flights.

The carrier had planned to confirm a tentative order for up to 12 Airbus A350-1000s by the end of March. However, Airbus has now given Qantas until the end of this year to make a final decision on the order, a Qantas spokesman said.

During a media conference call, Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said the airline intends to return all of the parked aircraft to operation when the current crisis is over. The group does not intend to sell or retire any due to the grounding. However, the airline is in discussions to raise money against the value of some of its newer aircraft such as the 787s, Joyce said.

Details of the planned grounding came after Qantas revealed plans to suspend all scheduled international flights for at least two months in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

US regional Compass Airlines to shut down

Compass Airlines, a regional carrier that feeds American Airlines’ mainline network, will cease operations in early April following capacity cuts by American that include a significant drop in flying from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) as a result of COVID-19 coronavirus.

Rick Leach, CEO of Compass parent Trans States Holdings (TSH), relayed the news in a company memo on March 19.

American, like most airlines worldwide, is implementing major capacity reductions to meet reduced demand caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The Dallas-based carrier’s initial cuts, announced last week, included a 14% decrease in contracted flying by Compass. Leach had hoped Minneapolis-based Compass could survive under those conditions.

But American has increased its cutbacks as the demand shock from COVID-19 becomes clearer.

Message from Steven Small

We are truly living through difficult and exceptional times in our industry. From us all here at Routes and ASM, we will do our best to support you in the ways we can throughout this time. https://t.co/aA1a1A9KDC pic.twitter.com/hu9nOlvaKf — Routesonline (@routesonline) March 20, 2020

US State Department advises against all international travel

The US State Department has taken extraordinary steps as a result of the “global impact of COVID-19,” advising US citizens to avoid all international travel and those abroad to return home immediately.

The State Department’s March 19 travel advisory said US citizens outside the country who live in the US should arrange for an immediate return “unless they are prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period.”

“Many countries are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks and implementing travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines, closing borders, and prohibiting non-citizens from entry with little advance notice,” the State Department advisory said.

“Airlines have canceled many international flights and several cruise operators have suspended operations or cancelled trips. If you choose to travel internationally, your travel plans may be severely disrupted, and you may be forced to remain outside of the United States for an indefinite timeframe.”

The advisory came as US airlines scaled back international flying to a bare minimum and the Trump administration proposed sending US airlines $50 billion in secured loans.

Follow Airlineroute for all the latest COVID-19 flight changes

Thursday 19 March

US airlines make another round of COVID-19 cuts

US airlines have dropped the bulk of their flights for the next several months, forced to scale back to once-unthinkable levels of capacity by the total collapse in global air travel demand caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

In a companywide memo dated March 18, Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian outlined plans to reduce systemwide capacity by 70% “until demand starts to recover.” International operations will see the largest cuts, with over 80% of international flying suspended over the next two to three months.

Bastian revealed that revenue for the month of March is now expected to fall by nearly $2 billion year-over-year, and April projections anticipate an even greater fall. To preserve cash, the company will defer nearly all capital spending, including all new aircraft deliveries, while parking more than 600 aircraft and accelerating the retirement of its Boeing 767s and MD-88/90s.

“We are having constructive discussions with the White House and Congress and remain optimistic that our industry will receive support to help address this crisis,” Bastian said.

“Cash preservation remains our top financial priority right now. Making swift decisions now to reduce the losses and preserve cash will provide us the resources to rebound from the other side of this crisis and protect Delta's future.”

United Airlines suspended service across 60% of its systemwide schedule, including a 42% reduction across the US and Canada and an 85% decrease in international flights.

Jet2.com suspends all routes until May

The parent company of Jet2.com expects the British LCC’s fleet to remain grounded until May at the earliest.

In a trading update to investors, Dart Group said the unforeseen level of travel restrictions imposed by governments across Europe in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic mean flights are unlikely to resume for at least six weeks.

Over the past week the carrier has conducted an “extensive” repatriation program to bring passengers home. This included a number of its Spain-bound services turning around mid-flight after the advice changed to avoid all but essential travel.

“Although we have a strong and prudent balance sheet with a £1.5 billion ($1.74 billion) cash balance at March 18, 2020 and long-term structured debt in relation to aircraft financing, given the escalating situation we have accelerated actions to underpin the stability of our business and improve cash flows,” Dart Group said in a statement.

Canadian airlines react to border closure with significant cuts

Canada and the US have announced plans to close their mutual border to all “non-essential” traffic, prompting Canadian airlines to make steep capacity cuts.

“Travelers will no longer be permitted to cross the border for recreation and tourism,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, explaining the measure was necessary to combat the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in North America.

Air Canada said it will reduce its transborder network from 53 US airports to 13 by March 31 as it gradually suspends the majority of its international and US-bound flights.

“Subject to further government restrictions, the airline intends to continue to serve a small number of international and US transborder destinations from select Canadian cities after April 1,” the airline said.

From April 1, only the following US airports will be served by Air Canada: Boston Logan (BOS); Chicago O’Hare (ORD); Denver (DEN); Fort Lauderdale (FLL); Houston Intercontinental (IAH); Los Angeles (LAX); Newark, New Jersey (EWR); New York LaGuardia (LGA); Orlando (MCO); San Francisco (SFO); Seattle-Tacoma (SEA); Washington Dulles (IAD); and Washington National (DCA).