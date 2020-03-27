London Gatwick closing terminal, limiting hours of operation

The airport is taking the measures to as the UK goes into a lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

London Gatwick Airport (LGW) said it will consolidate all operations into its South Terminal starting April 1 and limit scheduled flights to an eight-hour period from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. in measures taken to protect staff and passengers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a responsible business, the airport has made this decision to protect the health and safety of passengers and staff, and to shield the business following a dramatic fall in airline traffic,” LGW said in a statement, adding that its runway will remain open outside the defined flying period only for emergency landings and diversions.

The airport’s North Terminal will be closed for at least one month.

“Gatwick is a resilient but also responsible business and during these extraordinary times we need to take unprecedented measures to protect the health and wellbeing of our staff and passengers, while also shielding the business from the impact of coronavirus,” LGW CEO Stewart Wingate said.

Photo credit: London Gatwick