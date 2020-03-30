San Francisco consolidates all international flight activity to single concourse

San Francisco International (SFO) will consolidate all international flight activity to a single concourse in its international terminal from April 1.

The move was made as the US essentially locks down for the month of April in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The consolidation allows for closure of a security checkpoint and consolidation of checkpoint screening staff. It consolidates US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to a single point of entry for international arrivals.

“By April 1, international flights at SFO will have been reduced by 52%,” the airport said in a statement.