Japanese airlines significantly increase international schedule cuts

Japan Airlines (JAL) and All Nippon Airways (ANA) have made further cuts to their spring international schedules as demand continues to fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

JAL now plans to suspend 85% of its previously planned flights for the March 29-April 30 period. This is a significant increase from the 77% reduction announced just two days earlier.

Following the latest update, JAL will cut a total of 4,366 flights during April. Flight reductions will now apply on all 60 of its international routes.

Among the markets most affected, JAL will operate just 1% of its planned flights to China, 3% of Guam and Hawaii services, 4% of its Australasia flights and 7% of its South Korean schedule.

ANA intends to suspend 3,983 international flights on 72 routes during the March 29-April 24 period, out of a previously planned total of 4,653. This represents a cut of just over 85%, slightly more than in its last update.

Among ANA’s latest changes are reductions on routes to Frankfurt (FRA), Hanoi (HAN), Ho Chi Minh City (SGN), New York (JFK) and San Francisco (SFO).

