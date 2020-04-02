Volaris cuts capacity following Mexico’s health emergency declaration

Mexico’s Volaris said it will significantly reduce its April schedule following the declaration of a health emergency by the Mexican government to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ULCC noted the government has ordered the suspension of all non-essential activities by citizens and business, calling on citizens to comply with a stay at home directive.

This “will impact the demand for passenger air transportation whilst the declaration of emergency is in effect through at least the end of April.”

Volaris said capacity measured by available seat miles (ASMs) for the month of April will be reduced approximately 80% versus the schedule originally published.

“Volaris will continue to provide relevant market updates should further capacity, governmental travel restrictions or other liquidity preserving measures need to be implemented,” the airline said.

Photo credit: Airbus