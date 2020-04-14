JAL, ANA international flight reductions to soon exceed 90%

Japan’s biggest airlines continue to cut schedules in response to COVID-19 demand drop.

Japan’s major airlines are continuing to shrink their international networks, as they increase their cuts through late April and plan larger reductions extending into May.

Japan Airlines (JAL) has raised its international capacity cuts to 88% of its previously planned schedule from March 29-April 30—up from its previous estimate for this period of an 85% reduction.

Additional services have been reduced on several international routes, although the carrier will also operate cargo-only flights in some markets.

For the next schedule period, from May 1-31, JAL plans to cut 4,568 one-way flights, or 94% of the planned total.

Meanwhile, All Nippon Airways (ANA) has slightly increased its international flight cuts for the period March 29-April 24. The carrier will cancel 4,097 flights on 72 routes, or 88% of its planned total.

For April 25-May 15, ANA will cancel 3,323 flights, representing 90.4% of its intended schedule for that period.

Photo credit: Nigel Howarth/Aviation Week