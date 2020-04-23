PRESS RELEASE: World Routes 2020 to take place in November

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to develop on a global basis, government-imposed travel restrictions are still in place in many countries around the world.



It is with regret that, after careful consideration and consultation with our hosts SEA Milan Airports, World Routes 2020, scheduled for 5-8 September 2020 in Milan, Italy, has been postponed. The event will now take place on 14-16 November 2020.



Steven Small, Director of Events for Routes, which is an Informa Markets business, said: “World Routes is our flagship event, and, although it is disappointing to have to postpone such a significant event we, together with our host SEA Milan Airports and their stakeholders, feel it is the right decision for the route development community. The safety of our staff and delegates is our primary concern.”

Any exhibitor contract and delegate attendance fees (and payments) already made for World Routes will carry over to the revised date.



Small added: “We feel this new event schedule of Routes Asia taking place in early October and World Routes taking place in November will support the needs of the route development industry at this challenging time.



“We fully believe that the industry will need to meet to work through recovery in an open and collaborative way. Routes Asia and World Routes will provide the industry with the opportunity to reshape future networks, rebuild existing ones and recover together.



“We remain in close communication with our hosts for Routes Europe, Avinor, confirming plans and new dates for the event. We will look to communicate these with the community in the coming days.”