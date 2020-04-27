Wizz Air to restart select London Luton and Vienna routes

Central and Eastern European ULCC Wizz Air this week plans to restart selected routes from London Luton and Vienna, subject to no further government restrictions being put in place.

Hungary’s Wizz Air plans to resume flights out of London Luton (LTN) and Vienna (VIE) from May 1 with new protocols put in place to help ensure the health and safety of passengers and crew.

The ULCC initially expects to operate 16 routes from LTN, while schedules data filed with OAG shows that 24 services will resume from VIE.

The airline said it would implement measures to support physical distancing during boarding and enhanced cleanliness on board. Cabin crew will be required to wear masks and gloves. Sanitising wipes will be distributed to each passenger.

Passengers will also be told to check-in and make any purchases online, such as paying for additional bags. All payments on board will be contactless-only.

“The protective measures that we are implementing will ensure the most sanitary conditions possible,” Wizz Air UK managing director Owain Jones said.

“We encourage our customers to watch our new video on how to stay safe when travelling, as well as for more details on our new health and safety measures.”

From LTN, Wizz plans to resume flights to: Belgrade, Serbia; Bratislava and Kosice, Slovakia; Budapest, Hungary; Cluj-Napoca, Constanta, Craiova, Iasi, Satu Mare, Suceava, Targu Mures, and Timisoara, Romania; Lisbon, Portugal; Tel Aviv, Israel; and Tenerife, Spain.

Speaking last week during as Aviation Week Network Air Transport Webinar, Wizz Air founder and CEO József Váradi said the ULCC expects to restart operations at a rate of about 30% of the originally intended capacity, rising to 75-80% in existing markets within two to three months.

“We will also be looking at reshuffling the fleet for new market opportunities and we will be entering brand new markets. In five to six months, we could be flying 100% of our capacity,” Váradi said.

However, he cautioned that the pace of Wizz’s plans to resume operations post COVID-19 will largely depend on there being a joined-up approach from countries across Europe.

Photo credit: Wizz Air