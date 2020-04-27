Fiji Link to resume domestic operations

Fiji Airways subsidiary will reinstate its domestic services over the next week.

Fiji Link plans to restore domestic services over the coming days after the lifting of government-imposed inter-island travel restrictions.

The Fiji Airways subsidiary will resume flights between Nadi (NAN) and Suva (SUV) on the main island to Savusavu (SVU) and Taveuni (TVU) with three services per week. Cicia (ICI), Kadavu (KDV), Koro (KXF), Lakeba (LKB) and Vanuabalavu (VBV) will also be served 1X-weekly.

Frequencies will be increased gradually if demand increases, the carrier said, adding that it was working with stakeholders in Rotuma regarding the resumptions of service there.

Fiji Link had already restarted daily flights between NAN/SUV and Labasa (LBS) and up to twice daily between NAN and SUV.

The carrier said it would practice social distancing in the cabin on flights “as much as practical.”

“All other Fiji Link safety measures remain in place, including personal protective equipment use by all staff and crew, daily sanitising of aircraft and having hand sanitiser available for use,” the carrier added.

“All guests are also encouraged to bring their own personal protective equipment as well.”

Data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser shows Fiji Link parent Fiji Airways is currently operating just one weekly scheduled passenger service, connecting NAN with Melbourne (MEL).

Photo credit: Fiji Airways via Facebook