PRESS RELEASE: Routes Europe to take place in May 2021

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to develop on a global basis, government-imposed travel restrictions are still in place in many countries around the world.



We were able to confirm last week that our flagship event, World Routes 2020, will now take place on 14-16 November in Milan, just ahead of the IATA Slot Conference in Barcelona.



Following this announcement, and, working in close partnership with our hosts of Routes Europe 2021 for the next two years, Avinor and Lodz respectively, we have now come to the decision that Routes Europe, originally planned to take place in April in Bergen, Norway, will now be postponed to 10 - 12 May 2021. This means that the original 2021 hosts of Routes Europe, Lodz, Poland are now moving their hosting into 2022.



Any exhibitor contract and delegate attendance fees (and payments) already made for Routes Europe this year will carry over to the revised dates.



Steven Small, Director of Events - Routes stated “We would like to thank our hosts, Avinor and Lodz Airport respectively for their patience, openness, collaboration and support during this unprecedented and challenging situation. We look forward to welcoming each team to World Routes in Milan, where we hope that we will be able to bring together the community to begin discussions which will help the industry recover and rebuild.”



Gaute Riise, Vice President Traffic Development, Avinor stated “We are grateful to Lodz Airport and its partners, that they have given us the opportunity to host Routes Europe 2021. To work in an industry staying together in this challenging time makes us proud. We would also like to thank the Routes organisation for being a close and trustworthy partner and supporting us in the best possible way. There are huge challenges ahead of us, but we are confident that the relationships in the industry will grow even stronger as we are moving into the unknown future. Nevertheless, we are delighted to welcome you all in May next year – the most wonderful time in Bergen. Before welcoming you to Bergen, we’re looking forward to seeing you in Milan”.



Anna Midera, President of the Board & CEO, Lodz Airport added “We know that this is an unprecedented situation and that for the first time in their history, Routes have had to change their event schedule. We must treat today’s situation as a wind of opportunities that can lift the aviation industry and develop and rebuild it. It is a huge challenge both for Routes Team and Host cities to face the decision of so many, but we are looking positively on the future and know that Routes Europe, both in Bergen and Łódź, will be organized at the highest level. We miss you greatly and hope to see you all in Łódź in 2022.”