PRESS RELEASE: Routes Asia 2020 will welcome delegates in November

After careful consideration and consultation with event host, Airports of Thailand, Routes Asia, scheduled for 7-9 June 2020 in Chiang Mai, will now take place later in the year.

Routes Asia 2020 will be postponed to 8-10 October this year. The event plans will remain the same and, together with the host team at Airports of Thailand, we feel that this is the right thing to do considering the ever-changing situation.

Any exhibitor contract and delegate attendance fees (and payments) already made for Routes Asia will carry over to the revised dates. We wish to thank every customer who has supported us on the event and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding.

Steven Small, Director of Events for Routes, which is an Informa Markets business, stated “We continue to remain in constant communication with our hosts, Airports of Thailand and their key stakeholders, and, after much discussion and consideration, in light of the constantly evolving situation, we have taken the difficult decision to reschedule the event to later on in the year. The safety of our customers and staff is always our top priority.”

Airports of Thailand, Host of Routes Asia 2020, commented "As this unprecedented situation continues to develop, our thoughts are with all of our industry partners who are currently affected. We have been in regular communication with the Routes team, and after careful consideration with our partners and stakeholders, we have all come to the joint decision to postpone the event until October. By postponing the event, we are hopeful that attendees from across the whole of Asia will be able to engage in meaningful conversations which will support the industry in its recovery and experience first-hand what Chiang Mai offers as a destination.”

Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience caused by such postponement and we look forward to welcoming delegates to Chiang Mai in October.